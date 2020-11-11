Bonnie Lee Hazen Duncan



On Wednesday, October 14, 2020, Bonnie Duncan passed away peacefully surrounded by family, friends, and her dog Missy in Chandler, AZ at the age of 78.



Bonnie was born on June 6, 1942 in Hopkins Township, MI. She was raised in Martin, Michigan and graduated from Martin High School. She received her registered nurse diploma from Borgess Hospital in Kalamazoo, MI. Bonnie worked in Michigan and then moved to AZ in 1968 and married William Lee Duncan whom she described as a very gentle and special man.



Bonnie went back to school and earned her B.S.N. from University of Phoenix. The majority of her career was at St. Joseph's Hospital Barrows Neurological Institute (BNT). Bonnie worked at BNT for over 25 years in various positions and retired in 2004 as manager of the epilepsy unit.



Bonnie was always an avid traveler. She and her husband bought a van and a travel trailer to take their kids on camping trips all over the U.S. and Canada. Their travels included California, Yellowstone, Michigan, Niagara Falls in the US & Canada, and all of the states in between. In her later years, Bonnie traveled with her family to Belize, Romania, Bulgaria, Serbia, Hungary, Croatia, Mexico, and Canada. She also visited the United Kingdom, Ireland, Scotland, Wales, Costa Rica, and the Panama Canal with friends. She had an African safari planned but cancelled when she was diagnosed. It was the one place she still wanted to visit. Her favorite vacation was her trip to Belize. She said she enjoyed camping on the small island, the blue footed boobies, and the crabs that invaded the walkways although her family believes it was the 3 foot barracuda she caught on a hand held line.



When Bonnie retired, she moved to the Solera Community in 2004. She became involved in many clubs. Bonnie was always skilled at sewing and made clothes for her kids including colorful shorts for her son Code, cute dresses and formal wear for her daughters Lynn & Lana. Bonnie joined the Sew What Quilter's club after moving to Solera and held many positions in the club including president. She strongly supported Project Linus, a non-profit that provides blankets to children in need, and allowed her artistic talent to show in all of the beautiful quilts she created. Bonnie was disappointed when she reduced her participation in the club in order to receive treatment.



Bonnie spent much of her free time during her retirement to volunteer for Neighbors Who Care. She delivered meals to seniors as well as provided rides to seniors that needed assistance with buying groceries or going to the dr. Bonnie enjoyed giving back to her community and only retired from her volunteer position to focus on treatment once she was diagnosed.



Bonnie always loved music and dancing and was excited to join the Solera line dancers club. She loved attending concerts and musicals and always looked for any chance she had to show off her line dancing skills. Bonnie purchased an annual pass every year to see musicals at the Hale Theater with her Solera friends and her daughter or granddaughter.



Bonnie joined the card players group and loved to play cards and Mexican Train (dominoes). Bonnie was a fierce and focused game player. She also joined the singles club and enjoyed going to dinners, movies and baseball games with them. She always knew how to provide verbal guidance to get the Diamondbacks back on track when they were not performing adequately.



Bonnie is survived by her children Code Alan Burkett, his wife Kristin, and their kids Brooks, Emily, Abigail and Cody, Lynn Duncan Lehmann and her daughter Kara, Lana Duncan and her husband Peter as well as her step children Catherine Duncan Moreton, her husband Ted, and their kids Adam, Caroline, and Andrew, Jon Duncan, and Linda Duncan. She is survived by her siblings Nora Wdowicki and Paul Hazen, his wife Ruth and her brothers-in-law L.R. Forman and Jim Snook. Bonnie had a small dog named Missy which is now in the care of her daughter Lynn.



Bonnie was preceded in death by her husband William Lee Duncan, her parents Bernice Carpenter Hazen and Pembrook Hazen, her sister Donna Snook, and her sisters-in-law Barbara Forman and Gloria Galati.



Per her wishes, Bonnie will be cremated and buried in her husband's grave at Paradise Memorial Gardens. Services are currently on hold due to COVID-19. In lieu of flowers, please send donations in Bonnie's name to Neighbors Who Care and Project Linus South East Chapter.









