Bonnie Lou Frandson

Bonnie Lou Frandson Obituary
Bonnie Lou Frandson

Scottsdale - Bonnie Lou Frandson died on October 10, 2019, at the Sunnyhill Adult Care facility in Scottsdale, Arizona, at the age of 91. She was the widow of Russell Frandson. They shared 51 years of marriage together.

Born in Story City, Iowa, Bonnie was the daughter of George and Gladys (Doolittle) Toft. She graduated from Story City High School. After a rewarding farming career in Story City, Bonnie and Russell retired to Mesa, AZ in 1986.

Bonnie was a member of Velda Rose United Methodist Church in Mesa and previously of Grace United Methodist Church in Story City. She was also a member of the Order of the Eastern Star, Red Hat Society and P.E.O.

She is survived by her daughter Regina (Wayne) Ellingson of Ames, IA; two sons Garry (Sue) Frandson of Phoenix, AZ, and Kevin (Beverly) Frandson of Valencia, CA; five grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, and her sister Janet Nail.

A family service will be held at the Story City Cemetery. Memorial donations may be made to Velda Rose United Methodist Church (www.veldarose.org) or the (www.alz.org/donate). Visit https://www.hansenmortuary.com for condolences.
Published in The Arizona Republic from Oct. 15 to Oct. 16, 2019
