Bonnie Louise Tweedy
Sun City - Bonnie Louise Tweedy, 92, of Sun City, passed away on March 14, 2019, and heaven shines even brighter now as her smile always lit up whatever space she was in. Services will be held at 10:00 a.m. Thursday, March 21 at Church of The Palms UCC, 14808 N. Boswell Blvd, Sun City. Bonnie was an area native, born in Mesa, AZ, to William and Corrie Thompson. She attended Arizona State University, where she met and married her first husband, Edward Francis, while they were both Education students there. After graduation, teaching careers took them to Knoxville, TN, where Bonnie taught Home Economics and was also the faculty sponsor for the Cheer squad for many years. Bonnie and Ed both longed to travel the world, and led numerous groups of high schoolers as a way to do so on teacher salaries. Not having any children of her own, Bonnie bestowed her lucky students with the kind of genuine care, support and guidance we all dream of having from our teachers. Ed died in 1983, and after retiring from the Knoxville School District in the mid-1980s, she moved back to the Phoenix area where several of her 5 siblings lived. In 1988, Bonnie married Dr. Franklin "Vaughn" Tweedy, who was originally from Virginia, and they complemented each other perfectly, this quintessential southern gentleman and lively school teacher. They loved to travel the world together, going on 2 or 3 excursions every year. While they hit all the traditional places, they more often chose the road less traveled, exploring India, Vietnam, Costa Rica, and other exotic locales. She and Vaughn were happily married for 24 years, until his passing in 2012. Bonnie was an extremely talented seamstress and gardener, and adored her family, her friends, her dogs, and her savior, Jesus Christ. She was a devoted and active member of every church to which she belonged throughout her wonderful life. She is survived by her sister, Darlene Fontaine (Spokane, WA), her nieces, Susan Fontaine (College Station, TX), Robin Fontaine Dodds (Spokane, WA), Kay Thompson (Phoenix, AZ), Arden Peters Galinson (Durango, CO), nephew Austin Dodds (Spokane, WA), her doggie Riley, and special friends too numerous to count, especially Yolanda and Clint Brown. In lieu of flowers, please contribute to Church of The Palms or .
Published in The Arizona Republic on Mar. 20, 2019