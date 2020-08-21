Bonnie Mae Prowett
Bonnie, 81, passed away peacefully on August 18, 2020 after a long battle with kidney disease and Alzheimer's. She was the light and soul of her (some would argue slightly dysfunctional?) family that loved her tremendously. She was born in St. Paul, NE to Frank and Elsie (Glines), graduated from St. Paul High School and married the love of her life, Hal, after a very short courtship, in December, 1957. They packed up the U-Haul in 1977 and moved to Mesa with Bonnie angry at Hal the entire trip, but it didn't take long for Arizona to become their home.
Bonnie and Hal's short courtship led to a long marriage and produced three children, Gini, Barb and Jay. Bonnie's family was her joy and purpose. She spent every moment she could with her family and took numerous vacations with her kids. Bonnie used to say that her children allowed her to see the world during these unforgettable trips and those memories will be cherished by those of us that were privileged enough to share them with her.
She was preceded in death by her mother and father, her brother Richard, her daughter Gini, and her husband Hal. She is survived by her daughter Barb and son Jay, her brother Don of Denver, CO as well as 7 grandchildren and 8 great grandchildren, and numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, and in-laws. Bonnie touched so many lives and made friends wherever she went.
An informal visitation will be held at Barbara's home on August 29th from 1 - 5 pm. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Alzheimer's Association
.