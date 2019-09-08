|
|
Bonnie Rae (Pristo) Marshall
Scottsdale - Bonnie Rae (Pristo) Marshall passed away August, 26th 2019, she will be missed by many but will remain in all our hearts forever. Bonnie was born in Chicago, Illinois January 19, 1954 to Ray and Lorriane Pristo. Later Bonnie welcomed a baby sister Lora Lee (Pristo) Daidone. The family unit moved to Arizona in 1964.
Bonnie was a well educated, compassionate beautiful angelic person. She always had a calming effect on anyone she met. Bonnie had achieved multiple degrees from ASU and other certifications. She met and later married Edmund D. Marshall in 1982, they were married for 38 years. Bonnie became an integral part of the business for their entire married life and was also immersed in community. With her loving heart she also participated and honored many charities. Ed and Bonnie had 2 children Westin Rae Marshall and later McKenna Loren Marshall, who Bonnie loved unconditionally.
Services will be held at 10am on September 28, 2019 at Pinnacle Presbyterian Church in Scottsdale. Messages can be left on Messinger Mortuary website. Donations in Bonnie's name can be given to any of the following organizations: Heart Foundation, Juvenile Diabetes or any Humane Society.
Published in The Arizona Republic on Sept. 8, 2019