Bonnie Sue Shockley
Heaven just became a littler Brighter and Happier place. Bonnie Sue Shockley went to spend eternity with her Lord & Savior Jesus Christ on April 8, 2020. She leaves behind her husband and best friend, Dennis; daughter Carrie Reed, her husband Brian and three grandkids, Lauren (19), Nathan (17) and Andrew (10). They were the light of her life. She leaves brothers, Albert Sutton (wife Betty) and Edward Sutton (Jeanne), and sisters Ozie McCasland (husband Danny) and Sandra Umstattd (husband Bob). She was preceded in death by her sister Mary Wright, who left behind her husband, Woody. She also leaves behind Brother & Sister-in-Law William and Colleen Shockley and Oscar and Carolyn Session. She leaves behind many nieces and nephews as well. She will be deeply missed by all. Private family services will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, please send donations in her name to Lauren's Institute For Education (laurensinstitute.org).
Published in The Arizona Republic from Apr. 14 to Apr. 15, 2020