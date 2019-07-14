Services
Hansen Desert Hills Mortuary and Memorial Park
6500 E. Bell Road
Scottsdale, AZ 85254
(480) 991-5800
Bradley Alan Betts


1973 - 2019
Bradley Alan Betts of Phoenix, AZ passed away June 27, 2019, at age 46. He was born March 7, 1973 to Wayne and Barbara Betts in Lansdale, PA. Bradley is survived by his mother, Barbara Betts, his Aunt Carolyn McLaughlin; Uncles Thomas McLaughlin, Lloyd Betts and Glenn Betts; his best friend, Fess "Ed" Rose; his girlfriend Dee Holbert; several cousins; many friends and his beautiful horse, Cassio. Brad was preceded in death by his father Wayne Thomas Betts and his sister, Nancy Kristine Betts. He will be greatly missed by his family and friends. A celebration of life service will be held at 1:00 pm on Saturday, July 20, 2019 at Hansen Desert Hills Chapel, 6500 E. Bell Road Scottsdale, AZ. The family suggests donations be made to Hospice of the Valley www.hov.org or register to save lives through organ and tissue donations in honor of Bradley, visit www.donatelife.net and hansenmortuary.com.
Published in The Arizona Republic on July 14, 2019
