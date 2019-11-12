Services
Hansen Desert Hills Mortuary and Memorial Park
6500 E. Bell Road
Scottsdale, AZ 85254
(480) 991-5800
Friday, Dec. 20, 2019
3:00 PM
Scottsdale Bible Church
7601 E Shea Blvd.
Scottsdale, AZ
Bradley Frederick Fuqua


1969 - 2019
Bradley Frederick Fuqua

Scottsdale - Bradley Frederick Fuqua of Scottsdale, AZ passed away on November 8, 2019. Brad was born in Landstuhl, Germany on December 31, 1969 to COL (RET) William Fuqua and Bertha Smith Fuqua. Brad is predeceased by his mother, Bertha.

Brad grew up in Bloomfield Hills, MI and attended Michigan State University. He moved to Arizona after college where he started a career in marketing.

Brad's children Ally, Ben and Cole of Scottsdale were the joy and inspiration in his life. His dad and sisters Betsy, Patti and Martha in addition to his brothers- in-law, nieces, nephews and hundreds of friends and colleagues will miss his energy and passion for life. May his memory be eternal.

A celebration of Brad's life will take place on December 20, 2019 at 3:00 pm at Scottsdale Bible Church, 7601 E Shea Blvd. Scottsdale, AZ 85260. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to The Fuqua Family Trust and mailed to Patti Wilson, Trustee 1736 Costa Del Sol Boca Raton, FL 33432.
Published in The Arizona Republic from Nov. 12 to Nov. 13, 2019
