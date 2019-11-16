|
|
Bradley Graham
Tempe, AZ - On Monday, Nov. 4, 2019, Bradley H. Graham passed away at the age of 65.
Brad was born on Dec. 11, 1953, in Jamestown, ND, to Vera and Herbert Graham. He was a Jamestown High School graduate. Brad earned a Bachelor of Science degree in Architecture and Construction from North Dakota State University in 1975 and an advanced degree in Architectural Studies from Arizona State University in 1978. His career as a registered architect in the state of Arizona continued until his retirement in 2016. Brad's portfolio includes public, residential, commercial, educational, and healthcare projects; and he was well known for his skills in design, programming, specification writing, and green and sustainable designs. Among his employers were George Christensen and Associates, Leo A. Daly, and Palmer Architects. Brad established Graham Architects, LLC, in 2010.
On 8/8/98, Brad married Roberta "Robbi" Hanson Banta in Fargo, ND, and she joined him at his home in Tempe, AZ, where she continues to reside. Robbi and Brad established a second home in Show Low and he expanded his business into the White Mountains region of Arizona.
Brad was a long-time Toastmasters member and a proud member of Phoenix Rotary 100. He supported many of the organization's projects, including the annual speech contest for high school students. Each year, he joined other fun-loving participants in the Rubber Band to perform for fun and fundraising during the Holidays. Brad had been a member of the Show Low Chamber of Commerce, the Tempe Historic Preservation Commission, the Arizona Association for Economic Development, and the Board of Directors for Sierra Pines, Show Low.
Brad attributed his passion for art and poetry to his mother. With a degree in Home Economics and English from NDSU, Vera had been a teacher in Enderlin, ND, during Brad's growing-up years. Like his father, Brad rarely met someone who didn't become an immediate friend. Herb was a Federal Farm & Home Administrator for North Dakota.
Brad is survived by his wife, Robbi, and their son, Brian (Tina Lanz) Banta, Minneapolis, MN. He is also survived by his brother, Jim, Baltimore, MD; his sister, Vicky Hopp, Puyallup, WA; his niece, Lauren (Brant Ernst) Hopp; and his nephew, Barrett Hopp.
The Celebration of Life for Bradley H. Graham, CSI, will be held on December 21, 2019, at 2:00 p.m. at Lakeshore Mortuary[https://www.dignitymemorial.com/funeral-homes/mesa-az/lakeshore-mortuary/2414], 1815 S. Dobson Road, Mesa, AZ. In lieu of flowers or gifts, the family requests that donations in Brad's memory be made online at www.azfoundation.org/bradgraham. Gifts will be distributed to organizations that cared for Brad's health and heart.
Published in The Arizona Republic from Nov. 16 to Nov. 20, 2019