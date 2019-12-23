|
Bradley James Collier
Phoenix - Bradley James Collier, born December 2, 1956 in Alton, passed December 5, 2019 at his residence in Phoenix, Arizona. Bradley graduated from Alton Senior High School and attended Lamar University. He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Madora B. Jones-Johnson and James B. Johnson and his mother Donneice Johnson-Collier of Alton, Illinois.
He is survived by his father Edward Collier; his daughter Ashley Bell and his three grandchildren; his aunts, Ella Johnson and JoAnn Collier-Pugh; and his cousin Michael Collier and family.
Published in The Arizona Republic from Dec. 23 to Dec. 25, 2019