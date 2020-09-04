1/1
Bradley James Wilde
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Bradley's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Bradley James Wilde

Brad Wilde was born on January 25th, 1986 in Phoenix, Arizona as the second child of Jerry and Judy Wilde. He attended Chaparral High School and Arizona State University where he studied Sociology and was a member of the Theta Chi fraternity. Brad went on to follow in his dad's footsteps in working for the family business that was started by his grandfather and father. This was just one example of how important and ingrained family was in Brad's life.

Growing up, Brad was an All-Star baseball player and varsity lacrosse player; he also took after his dad in his enthusiasm and talent for golf. Brad loved animals, fishing, snowboarding, wakeboarding, the ASU Sun Devils, and spending time in San Diego - always with his son, dog, friends, and family. His faith in God was incredibly important to him and that was the light that guided him in all that he did. He was the most caring and loving man and he got along with everyone he met; he had a very gentle, fun, and easy-going soul. His greatest joy in life, and where he excelled the most, was being a loving, caring, and fun father. It was abundantly clear how much his son and his family meant to him - never missing the chance to tell them all how much he loved them.

Brad's life was tragically cut short on August 20, 2020, when he succumbed to a rare illness that had slowly attacked his heart and lungs, and eventually resulted in cardiac failure. He is survived by his eight year-old son, Mason, his older sister, Heather, his parents, Jerry and Judy, thirteen cousins, seven aunts and uncles, and his beloved Shih Tzu, Angie.

A memorial service will be held on Saturday, September 12th at 2:00pm at Oasis Community Church, 15014 N. 56th Street, Scottsdale, AZ 85254. For those that feel comfortable in attending, we ask that you please wear a mask and observe social distancing guidelines at all times. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Brad's memory to the American Heart Association. Visit hansenmortuary.com for online condolences.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Arizona Republic from Sep. 4 to Sep. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Hansen Desert Hills Mortuary and Memorial Park
6500 E. Bell Road
Scottsdale, AZ 85254
(480) 991-5800
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Hansen Desert Hills Mortuary and Memorial Park

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved