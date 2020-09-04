Bradley James Wilde
Brad Wilde was born on January 25th, 1986 in Phoenix, Arizona as the second child of Jerry and Judy Wilde. He attended Chaparral High School and Arizona State University where he studied Sociology and was a member of the Theta Chi fraternity. Brad went on to follow in his dad's footsteps in working for the family business that was started by his grandfather and father. This was just one example of how important and ingrained family was in Brad's life.
Growing up, Brad was an All-Star baseball player and varsity lacrosse player; he also took after his dad in his enthusiasm and talent for golf. Brad loved animals, fishing, snowboarding, wakeboarding, the ASU Sun Devils, and spending time in San Diego - always with his son, dog, friends, and family. His faith in God was incredibly important to him and that was the light that guided him in all that he did. He was the most caring and loving man and he got along with everyone he met; he had a very gentle, fun, and easy-going soul. His greatest joy in life, and where he excelled the most, was being a loving, caring, and fun father. It was abundantly clear how much his son and his family meant to him - never missing the chance to tell them all how much he loved them.
Brad's life was tragically cut short on August 20, 2020, when he succumbed to a rare illness that had slowly attacked his heart and lungs, and eventually resulted in cardiac failure. He is survived by his eight year-old son, Mason, his older sister, Heather, his parents, Jerry and Judy, thirteen cousins, seven aunts and uncles, and his beloved Shih Tzu, Angie.
A memorial service will be held on Saturday, September 12th at 2:00pm at Oasis Community Church, 15014 N. 56th Street, Scottsdale, AZ 85254. For those that feel comfortable in attending, we ask that you please wear a mask and observe social distancing guidelines at all times. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Brad's memory to the American Heart Association
