Valley of the Sun Mortuary & Cemetery
10940 East Chandler Heights Rd
Chandler, AZ 85248
(480) 895-9232
Tuesday, Mar. 17, 2020
12:00 PM
Tuesday, Mar. 17, 2020
1:30 PM
Brandon Lee Murray Obituary
Brandon Lee Murray

Phoenix - Brandon Lee Murray, 44, passed away in Phoenix, Arizona on March 11, 2020. He was a native Phoenician who is survived by his daughter Jessica (Chris) O'Connor, sons Trey and Trent Murray, as well as his grandson Grayson Able O'Connor.

Viewing will begin at noon, funeral at 1:30 followed immediately by burial and reception at Valley of the Sun Mortuary in Chandler, Arizona on Tuesday, March 17.

The uniform of the day will be blue jeans and football jerseys or similar attire. Please dress casual.
Published in The Arizona Republic from Mar. 13 to Mar. 17, 2020
