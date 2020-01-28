|
|
Brandon Nehemiah Rowin, formerly Anthony Perez, 22, of Mesa, Arizona passed away on Saturday January 18, 2020. Brandon was born January 9, 1998. Brandon was given his name by his sister Sarah a year before he was even born. His name meaning "Beacon Light" which he was to all who love him. He was greeted in heaven by his mother, Rebecca and is survived by his father, Kenneth Rowin; sister, Linda (Lance) Manywounds; brother, Josh Rowin; brother, Sean (Autumn) Rowin; sister, Meagan (Jaemey) Matherly; brother, Caleb Rowin; sister, Sarah Rowin; sister, Hannah (Dustin) Hulen; brother, Matthew Reed (Kristi); brother, Michael Reed; as well as nieces and nephews, Kaydence Rowin, Xander Manywounds, Grayson Manywounds, Cruz Manywounds, Elijah Rowin, Natalee Rowin, Dean Rowin, Mila Rowin, Miah Matherly, Tyler Matherly, and Greysen Hulen.
A Funeral Celebration of His life will begin at 11:00 am Saturday, February 1, 2020, at Generation Church, 1010 S. Ellsworth Road, Mesa, AZ 85208. Visitation and gathering will begin 1-hour prior at the church. A reception will follow the services at Melcher Mission Chapel, 6625 E. Main Street, Mesa, AZ 85205.
In lieu of flowers, Gifts can be made to Aid to Adoption of Special Kids (AASK) either online at www.aask-az.org or by mail to: AASK Memorial Giving, 2320 N. 20th Street, Phoenix, AZ 85006. Donations in honor of the Rowin family will help create families for children in foster care.
We will miss Brandon's beaming smile, his hearty laugh and the way he would wrinkle his nose up to make you laugh. He touched our lives in more ways than could ever be described and his earthly presence is forever missed.
Published in The Arizona Republic from Jan. 28 to Jan. 30, 2020