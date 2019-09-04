|
Brandon Steven Lichter
Phoenix - On Thursday August 29th 2019 Brandon Steven Lichter, Loving son passed away at the young age of 24 in the presence of his parents Steven and Lynn Lichter after battling stage IV colon cancer for the past 3 years.
Brandon was born on November 3, 1994 in Phoenix, AZ. He graduated High School from Sandra Day O'Conner and then studied at Glendale Community College in computer science and received his Associates degree. He worked in the IT field since then at Midway Chevrolet.
Brandon was an intelligent, kind, loving and generous young man.
He enjoyed a number of hobbies he was very passionate about and excelled in. He was well known for his knowledge of computer , video and card games. He loved animals and his 2 dogs Montana and Mamas.
He loved the ocean, forest, snowboarding, skateboarding doing tricks and jumping 10ft stairs at skate parks.
He never complained or asked for special treatment while enduring this horrible illness. His unselfishness and love for family and friends that supported him through this was incredible!
Brandon was preceded in death by his grandfather Phillip Russo. He is survived by his father Steven Lichter, his mother Lynn Lichter, his brother Brady Lichter, and his grandparents Richard Lichter, Vivian Lichter and Alicia Russo, as well as many uncles, aunts and cousins.
There are special people in our lives that never leave us even after they are gone. That was Brandon he was our warrior, our iron man! He is so brave and will be forever missed, May you Rest In Peace Always.
Lord God in Heaven let us find solace in knowing he is no longer suffering. Brandon's legacy will forever continue in his unselfish release of himself throughout medical science, in Jesus name We pray. Amen.
A funeral service will be held on Saturday September 14, 2019 at Christ's Church of the Valley 7007 W. Happy Valley Road Peoria, AZ. 85383 at 10 o'clock am Bldg. 400
Published in The Arizona Republic on Sept. 4, 2019