Services
Mountain View Memorial Gardens
7900 East Main Street
Mesa, AZ 85207-8948
(480) 832-2850
Resources
More Obituaries for Branislav Tasic
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Branislav Tasic


1930 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Branislav Tasic Obituary
Branislav Tasic

Mesa - Branislav ("Brano") Tasic passed away peacefully at his home in Mesa, AZ on May 14, 2019. He was born on November 26, 1930 in Bijela - Višegrad (Bosnia and Hercegovina), Yugoslavia. His parents, Miloje i Krstina (née Milovanovic) had three sons: Miodrag, Branislav i Vasilije ("Bajo"). He is survived by his wife, Darinka ("Dara", née Vojvodic), son Miroslav ("Miro") and daughter Sonja.Brano's family moved to Rusko Selo in the Vojvodina. Following World War II, he served in the Yugoslav Army, followed by a year in Germany. In 1955 he arrived in the USA, served in the US Army, and then worked as a metallurgist at Racine Steel Castings in Racine (Wisconsin). In 1964 he married Darinka who had just arrived from Rusko Selo. In 1986 the family decided to move for health reasons to Arizona where they retired.Funeral services were held at 9:30AM, May 20, 2019 at Saint Sava Serbian Orthodox Church 4436 E. McKinley St, Phoenix, AZ 85008. Interment immediately followed at Mountain View Funeral Home and Cemetery 7900 E. Main St, Mesa, AZ 85207.
Published in The Arizona Republic on May 26, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now