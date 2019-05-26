|
|
Branislav Tasic
Mesa - Branislav ("Brano") Tasic passed away peacefully at his home in Mesa, AZ on May 14, 2019. He was born on November 26, 1930 in Bijela - Višegrad (Bosnia and Hercegovina), Yugoslavia. His parents, Miloje i Krstina (née Milovanovic) had three sons: Miodrag, Branislav i Vasilije ("Bajo"). He is survived by his wife, Darinka ("Dara", née Vojvodic), son Miroslav ("Miro") and daughter Sonja.Brano's family moved to Rusko Selo in the Vojvodina. Following World War II, he served in the Yugoslav Army, followed by a year in Germany. In 1955 he arrived in the USA, served in the US Army, and then worked as a metallurgist at Racine Steel Castings in Racine (Wisconsin). In 1964 he married Darinka who had just arrived from Rusko Selo. In 1986 the family decided to move for health reasons to Arizona where they retired.Funeral services were held at 9:30AM, May 20, 2019 at Saint Sava Serbian Orthodox Church 4436 E. McKinley St, Phoenix, AZ 85008. Interment immediately followed at Mountain View Funeral Home and Cemetery 7900 E. Main St, Mesa, AZ 85207.
Published in The Arizona Republic on May 26, 2019