|
|
Brant Merrill Seamons
Phoenix - Brant Merrill Seamons was born in April of 1935, and married to Elizabeth M. Seamons. Brant passed away peacefully on February 14, 2019, due to leukemia. He was surrounded by his loving family in his home in St. George, Utah.
Funeral services will be held Saturday February 23, 2019 at 11 a.m. at the Huntsville Utah church house 277 S. 7400 E. Friends may visit with the family on Friday February 22nd at Myers Mortuary 845 Washington Boulevard, Ogden, Utah between 6:30-8:30 pm and also Saturday from 10:00-10:45 am at the church. Interment, Huntsville Cemetery.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.myers-mortuary.com
Published in The Arizona Republic on Feb. 20, 2019