|
|
Brenda Carol (Sallaway) Humiston
Glendale - Brenda Carol (Sallaway) Humiston, 61, passed away February 24, 2020 at Glencroft Care Center in Glendale, Arizona.
She was born at Good Samaritan Hospital in Phoenix, Arizona to Bayard Jr. and Catherine Sallaway on April 10, 1959.
Brenda worked for QWest Phone Company for several years. When she became ill, she went to Glencroft Care Center and lived there for the past 14 plus years. She enjoyed the many activities there and the great care she received.
Brenda is preceded in death by her Husband, Edward Humiston and her Father, Bayard Sallaway Jr.
Survivors include her Mother Catherine Sallaway of Phoenix, AZ, her Aunt Barbara Kearney of Prescott, AZ, Brothers Thomas and his wife Shirley Sallaway of Phoenix, AZ, Dan Sallaway of Flagstaff AZ, Mark and his wife Mary Sallaway of Clarmore, OK, and her estranged son Andrew of Colorado. She is also survived by two nieces and three nephews as well as many relatives and close friends. She will be greatly missed by all.
Services will take place at Phoenix Memorial Park and Mortuary with visitation for family and friends on Monday March 2, 2020 from 5:00-8:00 p.m. A funeral service will take place at 11:00 a.m. in the Phoenix Memorial Chapel with burial to follow.
In lieu of flowers, please send donations to Hospice of the Valley, 1510 E Flower St. Phoenix, AZ 85014.
Published in The Arizona Republic from Feb. 28 to Mar. 1, 2020