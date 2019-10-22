|
|
Brenda Elaine Manuel
Scottsdale - Brenda Elaine Manuel, 47 Scottsdale AZ passed away on October 18,2019. A community member of the Salt River Indian Community. A loving Mother, Grandmother, Sister, Aunt, Cousin and Friend. Brenda is survived by her four children Ronda Paul-Diaz (Milo), Denise Evans (Larry), Derek Paul, and Louise Manuel. 12 Grandchildren, and 5 Great Children, and Brother Daniel Harvier. Proceeded in death by her Parents Lloyd and Edna Paul, two Sisters and two Brothers. Wake service, Thursday, 10/24, 6:00-10:00 P.M., Salt River Memorial Hall, 9849 E. Earll Dr., Scottsdale, AZ. Funeral Mass, Friday, 10/25, Saint Francis Catholic Church, 3090 N. Longmore Rd., Scottsdale, AZ.
Published in The Arizona Republic from Oct. 22 to Oct. 23, 2019