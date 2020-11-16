Brenda Jeanne Brumfield
Phoenix - Brenda Jeanne Brumfield (Boushell), 77, of Phoenix, passed away peacefully on October 31, 2020 after suffering complications from COVID-19 and multiple sclerosis. She was born on March 18, 1943 in Pontiac, Michigan to Evelyn and Russell Boushell.
She is survived by her daughters, Yvonne Baraban (Mike), Heather Boushell, Evelyn Brumfield (Emily and Jesse), her granddaughter, July Baraban, her sister Boushelle Pearson (Jim) and her nephew Kyle Alvarez (Emile).
