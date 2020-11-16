1/1
Brenda Jeanne Brumfield
1943 - 2020
Brenda Jeanne Brumfield

Phoenix - Brenda Jeanne Brumfield (Boushell), 77, of Phoenix, passed away peacefully on October 31, 2020 after suffering complications from COVID-19 and multiple sclerosis. She was born on March 18, 1943 in Pontiac, Michigan to Evelyn and Russell Boushell.

She is survived by her daughters, Yvonne Baraban (Mike), Heather Boushell, Evelyn Brumfield (Emily and Jesse), her granddaughter, July Baraban, her sister Boushelle Pearson (Jim) and her nephew Kyle Alvarez (Emile).

The full story of Brenda's life can be found at www.whitneymurphyfuneralhome.com






Published in The Arizona Republic from Nov. 16 to Nov. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
21
Funeral Mass
01:30 PM
Saint Paul Roman Catholic Church
Funeral services provided by
Whitney & Murphy Funeral Home
4800 East Indian School Rd.
Phoenix, AZ 85018
(602) 840-5600
