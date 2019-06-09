|
Brenda Whitney
Phoenix - Brenda Whitney passed away at her home in Phoenix, AZ on May 1, 2019. She was born on January 9, 1935 at the old St. Joseph's Hospital to Ethel and Harry A. Phillips. She attended Emerson Elementary, graduated from Phoenix Union High School and attended the University of Arizona, Tucson.
In 1953 she married John Whitney and had 3 children: Jonibeth, James Jeffery and Michael Scott. In 1959, after a stint in the Air Force, they moved to Whittier, CA, and then, in 1965 to Newport Beach, CA. After their divorce in 1971, Brenda worked for Lusk as a receptionist and later as a realtor until she moved back to her hometown - Phoenix - in 1990 where she worked at Marriott's Camelback Inn.
Brenda was a member of the First Families of Arizona, the Heard Museum, the Friends of Mexican Art, Historical League, Inc. and a docent for the Arizona Historical Society Museum. She is predeceased by her parents and her brother, Harry A. Phillips, Jr., and survived by her children and her grandchildren Jenny and Alex, plus her cousin, Norma Clements Hinton (Bob).
Her remains will be interred at Greenwood Memory Lawn Mortuary. No services are planned at this time. For more information about Brenda and her family, please go to www.BrendaWhitney.com
Published in The Arizona Republic on June 9, 2019