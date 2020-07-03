Brent Austin Collinwood
Phoenix - Brent Austin Collinwood, 27, of Phoenix, Arizona died Sunday, June 28, 2020 from injuries resulting from an accident. He was born Tuesday, July 14, 1992 in American Fork, Utah the son of V. Leroy and Laura Collinwood.
Brent graduated from Cedarcrest High School in Duvall, WA and later graduated from Brigham Young University with a Finance degree. He worked as a financial analyst in the Phoenix area. Brent was a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. He earned his Eagle Scout award and served for two years as a missionary to North Carolina. Brent loved travel, outdoor sports and activities, sky diving, motorcycle riding, scuba diving, and spending time with friends. Brent is known by his love for people and for his kind, caring attitude. His happy countenance allowed him to make friends easily and he always looked for fun in everything he did.
Brent was preceded in death by his paternal grandparents Verl G. and Maela Collinwood and his maternal grandfather John M. Austin.
He is survived by his parents, four brothers Darren, Jeffrey, Mark, and Steven Collinwood, one sister Melissa Skouson and four nieces and nephews.
A visitation will be held from 1-2 PM on Wednesday, July 8, 2020 at the Klingner-Cope Family Funeral Home at White Chapel, 5234 W. State Hwy EE, Springfield, MO 65802 with funeral services to follow at 2 PM. Online condolences may be made at www.klingnerfuneralhome.com
