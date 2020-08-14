Brent "FOSH" Foshie



Tempe - On June 23, 2020, Brent "FOSH" Foshie, 74, passed away unexpectedly in Chandler, Arizona.



The Boss of the Rockies, The Gem from Mineral County, Your Friend and Mine, The "Big Bopper," has left the building.



Brent was born on the Walker River Paiute Indian Reservation in Schurz, Nevada in 1946 and grew up in Hawthorne, NV. He was a proud Boy Scout and a trusted altar boy. He attended Mineral County High School where he lettered in football, baseball and basketball - "Once a Serpent, always a Serpent"!



He was part of the 1958 Hawthorne-Babbitt Little League Western Region State Champion team, the 1962 Northern Nevada "AA" championship - State Co-Champion team and the celebrated 1964 State Championship MCHS basketball team.



After high school, he married his high school sweetheart, Millie Wilson, and attended the University of Wyoming at Laramie on a football scholarship where he played football and baseball.



Upon graduation he was drafted into the MLB by the San Francisco Giants playing over 5 years for various teams before he settled in Arizona.



Once in Arizona he started his career working for The Circle K Corporation as an Accountant where he stayed for many years before moving to Indian Health Services as an Accounting Officer serving the Indian communities until he retired in 2015. During his years in Arizona he met and in 1987, married Julie Wilcox.



During his retirement, he enjoyed spending time with his friends and family, whether reminiscing about the "good 'ol days" with his many good friends from Hawthorne and attending the annual Armed Forces Day events there, sharing favorite reads with his daughter Tosha, discussing all things sports with his sons Josh and Aaron as well as watching Aaron coach his youth basketball teams. He spent time supporting his granddaughter Finley at her golf tournaments, his grandson Wyatt playing club basketball and baseball and championing his granddaughter Autumn excelling in her college career.



His most cherished moments were hosting the many entertaining holiday and birthday family gatherings - The Great Chili Cook-off, Pancake eating contests, Super-Super Bowl and Pimp-your-Pumpkin!



Brent had a gift for sharing stories that almost always ended up playing out like a prime-time comedy with great anticipation of how the story would unfold! No matter if recounting a story of when he was a Cub Scout, the Little League years, the MANY High School hijinks that may or may not reference Joe's Tavern there was always a good laugh and sometimes a "moral to the story." There were stories about MLB Spring Training as well as many entertaining tales about coaching his many youth club sports teams. We won't forget the great office stories including when his co-worker became a movies star for a day and the office pot lucks with the new desert cookie, "Powdered Zeebies".



He was also known to throw a "Wolf Ticket" in there every now and then just to see if you were paying attention. If you bought that story, then you just bought a Wolf Ticket!



Brent's leadership and love of sports and coaching continued throughout his life. He coached T-Ball, Farm League, Little League Minor League, Little League Major league, Little League Junior League, Little league Senior League, Pee Wee Reese League, Mustang League, Bronco League, Pony league, Babe Ruth League, Sandy Koufax League, Mickey Mantle League, Connie Mack League, American Legion League, Parks and Rec Leagues, Men's ASA Softball, Men's USSA Softball, Women's Tournament Softball and Men's Semi Pro Baseball.



He was on the Executive Board of Tempe South Little League as Treasurer, League Director for Little League Minors, League Director for Little League Majors, League Director for Little League Juniors, League Director of Mustang League, State of Arizona Sandy Koufax Commissioner, State of Arizona Commissioner for Mickey Mantle, Board of Directors for State of Arizona Connie Mack and Babe Ruth Commissioner for East Valley Babe Ruth League.



He was the All-Star Manager in no less than 20 Leagues, was the founder of All-Star travel baseball in the State of Arizona and the founder of ARIZONA'S FINEST All-Star Travel Baseball Program which played in four National Championship games, winning two national championships and over 40 tournaments in three years.



Brent once said, "I would estimate I've coached, organized, mentored, directed and touched the lives of over 10,000 kids by giving them a place to play, coaching them and creating an organized entity to pursue their dreams and create their social identities, so was all that easy? I've never looked at it that way. There is labor involved, trust me, but bottom line there are a lot of young men and women out there who hopefully have a good feeling and a little smile about the experience they had, I know I do."



Brent is survived by his wife Julie Foshie, his sons Josh and Aaron Foshie, his daughters Shantel Foshie and Tosha Barden, granddaughters Autumn Peck and Finley Foshie, his grandson Wyatt Foshie-Smith, brothers Harding and Melvin Brewster, sisters Valerie Sanders, Celana Wasson and Pam Collins and many nieces and nephews.



Brent is preceded by his mother Evelyn Foster Brewster, his father Lacie Foshie and brothers Brian and Elmer Brewster.



Brent, Boss, Fosh, Dad, Partna', Poppy, we love you, miss you and celebrate you!



"Maintain!" and we will "See you subsequently."



Due to the COVID-19 restrictions an in-person celebration of life is postponed to 2021.



In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to:



Hawthorne Little League: PO BOX 2207, Hawthorne, NV 89415



Mineral County High School: PO Box 938, Hawthorne, NV 89415, make checks payable to MCHS Athletics.









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store