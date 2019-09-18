Resources
More Obituaries for Brent Hammit
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Brent Lee Hammit

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Brent Lee Hammit Obituary
Brent Lee Hammit

Phoenix - Brent Lee Hammit, Brenter, Brenter Bee was born October 8th 1963 in Winslow AZ, died suddenly August 5th 2019. He was deeply loved and appreciated by many. His sister Lissa June, daughter Megan, cousin Elaine, cousin Megan, cousin Jim, cousin Jan, cousin Jack, cousin John, cousin Virginia, cousin Joe, cousin Kaye, cousin Charlie, cousin Murphy and Uncle Harry.

Those whose arms he fell into, his beloved mother Diana Jeanne, father Richard Charles, grandparents Papaw, Dommie, grandma June, grandpa Oscar, aunt Merilyn, aunt Velvadine, Danny Regales, and his beloved dog Marmiduke. His supporting crew these last years. Neighbors Sammy and Anita, Gus, Dee and Ken, Glenn and Cathy, Tony and Stephanie, honk honk! friend Mary Bode and family and others we, as his family, were not aware of. Thank you all
Published in The Arizona Republic on Sept. 18, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Brent's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.