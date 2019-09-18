|
|
Brent Lee Hammit
Phoenix - Brent Lee Hammit, Brenter, Brenter Bee was born October 8th 1963 in Winslow AZ, died suddenly August 5th 2019. He was deeply loved and appreciated by many. His sister Lissa June, daughter Megan, cousin Elaine, cousin Megan, cousin Jim, cousin Jan, cousin Jack, cousin John, cousin Virginia, cousin Joe, cousin Kaye, cousin Charlie, cousin Murphy and Uncle Harry.
Those whose arms he fell into, his beloved mother Diana Jeanne, father Richard Charles, grandparents Papaw, Dommie, grandma June, grandpa Oscar, aunt Merilyn, aunt Velvadine, Danny Regales, and his beloved dog Marmiduke. His supporting crew these last years. Neighbors Sammy and Anita, Gus, Dee and Ken, Glenn and Cathy, Tony and Stephanie, honk honk! friend Mary Bode and family and others we, as his family, were not aware of. Thank you all
Published in The Arizona Republic on Sept. 18, 2019