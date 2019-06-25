|
Brent Morgan
- - Brent Morgan passed away earlier this month. He was 47.
While most are content awaiting the future, Brent instead sought to create it. He was an inventor in the purest sense of the word, steadfast in his belief that any problem could be solved through determined innovation. The world is undeniably a more complete place because of Brent's lifelong fascination with the process of creation and we will all be better served if future generations of problem solvers embrace the audaciousness that defined Brent's life.
The fervor with which he approached his professional life bled into his personal pursuits. He was an avid cyclist, marathoner, and someone who took great solace in the exploration of the outdoors. The ocean was an enduring source of comfort for Brent.
More than anything, he cherished the time he spent with his family. His wife - Susie - was, quite simply, his everything and his children - Kate, Trask, and Ellie - were a source of unbridled pride for Brent as they grew into the high character people that they are today.
Brent was born in Greenville, South Carolina and graduated from high school in Yakima, Washington. He was a proud graduate of Washington State University and the University of California, Los Angeles. Brent is survived by his wife (Susie), children (Kate, Trask, Ellie), mother (Meg), father (Hugh), brother (Scott), and dog (Roxy).
A private service will be held to honor Brent's life. In lieu of flowers, Brent's family requests that donations be made to the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention at https://afsp.org/ or via phone at 1-888-333-AFSP.
Published in The Arizona Republic on June 25, 2019