Brent Paul Wrasman
Brent Paul Wrasman

Scottsdale - Brent Paul Wrasman, 61, of Scottsdale, Arizona, passed away peacefully Wednesday September 9, 2020. Brent was born April 5, 1959 in Lima, Ohio to Paul and Marian Wrasman. He was the eldest of six children. He graduated from High School in Las Cruces, New Mexico. He earned his bachelor's degree in Physics and went on to get his master's degree in Mathematics from New Mexico State University. Later he earned his MBA in Finance. He started his career at a think tank in Arlington, VA and travelled the world doing research. Most recently, he worked for nThrive as a Senior Software Engineer. Brent married his wife Cynthia in 1989 and took great pride in his family, including his twin daughters. He is survived by his wife Cynthia and daughters, Mina and Jolie, his parents, Marian and Paul Wrasman, his five siblings, Laurie (Wrasman) Westerman, Mark, Linda, Duane and Scott Wrasman. The visitation and funeral service will be held at Assumption Greek Orthodox Church at 8202 East Cactus Road, Scottsdale, AZ 85260 on Saturday September 19, 2020. Visitation at 9am and Funeral Service at 9:30 - 10:30am. A burial service will immediately follow at Paradise Memorial Gardens at 9300 East Shea Blvd, Scottdale, AZ 85260. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Brent's memory to Assumption Greek Orthodox Church in Scottsdale, AZ.






Published in The Arizona Republic from Sep. 12 to Sep. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Messinger Mortuaries
7601 E. Indian School Road
Scottsdale, AZ 85251
480-945-9521
