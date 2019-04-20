|
|
Brent Robert Koelsch
Kent City, MI - Brent Robert Koelsch, age 47 of Kent City, MI (formally of Phoenix, AZ) passed away peacefully surrounded by his loving family on Wednesday, April 17, 2019. Brent was born in West Branch Michigan on July 30, 1971. He was a proud member of the Kent City American Legion Post 123. He was an avid hunter with a special bond with the outdoors. Brent's love for all things that moved fast started at an early age with his Big Wheel which resulted with the Big Wheel incident of '74. His first and longest love affair was with his 1969 Mustang. Brent started turning wrenches when he was 16. He was a mechanic, Journeyman Electrician and a Jack of all trades. Most recently he worked as a mechanic at MacAllister Rentals where he was lovingly referred to as "Father Time".
Brent was loved by everyone he met, and he had an uncanny ability to reach people in a deep and positive way. If you were Brent's friend, you had a true friend for life. He was just an overall good guy.
He is survived by his loving wife and best friend Lonna; children: Courtney Koelsch, Chase Koelsch, Emilee Murphy, Kaylee Pieper, Marlee Pieper and Nate Pierce; mother Doris (Michael) Price; father Robert (Mary) Koelsch; brothers: Andy (Jennifer) Price, Tony (Alyssa) Price and Gerhardt Koelsch; sisters: Natalie Koelsch and Kristina Koelsch; and his forever loyal furchild Gianna. He is also survived by many aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces and nephews.
The viewing will be held Monday, April 22, 2019 from 1pm - 3pm with services at 3pm at Stegenga Funeral Chapel, 1601 Post Dr. NE, Belmont, MI 49306. A dinner reception will follow at the Casino Club, 3260 Salerno Dr NE, Grand Rapids, MI 49525 at 5pm. A memorial service will be held in Arizona at a later date.
Brent's last unselfish act was being an organ donor. Please consider a donation in Brent's name to Gift of Life Michigan.
Published in The Arizona Republic from Apr. 20 to Apr. 21, 2019