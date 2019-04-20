Services
Stegenga Funeral Chapel
1601 Post Drive NE
Belmont, MI 49306
(616) 866-7200
Viewing
Monday, Apr. 22, 2019
1:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Stegenga Funeral Chapel
1601 Post Drive NE
Belmont, MI 49306
View Map
Service
Monday, Apr. 22, 2019
3:00 PM
Stegenga Funeral Chapel
1601 Post Drive NE
Belmont, MI 49306
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Brent Koelsch
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Brent Robert Koelsch


1971 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Brent Robert Koelsch Obituary
Brent Robert Koelsch

Kent City, MI - Brent Robert Koelsch, age 47 of Kent City, MI (formally of Phoenix, AZ) passed away peacefully surrounded by his loving family on Wednesday, April 17, 2019. Brent was born in West Branch Michigan on July 30, 1971. He was a proud member of the Kent City American Legion Post 123. He was an avid hunter with a special bond with the outdoors. Brent's love for all things that moved fast started at an early age with his Big Wheel which resulted with the Big Wheel incident of '74. His first and longest love affair was with his 1969 Mustang. Brent started turning wrenches when he was 16. He was a mechanic, Journeyman Electrician and a Jack of all trades. Most recently he worked as a mechanic at MacAllister Rentals where he was lovingly referred to as "Father Time".

Brent was loved by everyone he met, and he had an uncanny ability to reach people in a deep and positive way. If you were Brent's friend, you had a true friend for life. He was just an overall good guy.

He is survived by his loving wife and best friend Lonna; children: Courtney Koelsch, Chase Koelsch, Emilee Murphy, Kaylee Pieper, Marlee Pieper and Nate Pierce; mother Doris (Michael) Price; father Robert (Mary) Koelsch; brothers: Andy (Jennifer) Price, Tony (Alyssa) Price and Gerhardt Koelsch; sisters: Natalie Koelsch and Kristina Koelsch; and his forever loyal furchild Gianna. He is also survived by many aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces and nephews.

The viewing will be held Monday, April 22, 2019 from 1pm - 3pm with services at 3pm at Stegenga Funeral Chapel, 1601 Post Dr. NE, Belmont, MI 49306. A dinner reception will follow at the Casino Club, 3260 Salerno Dr NE, Grand Rapids, MI 49525 at 5pm. A memorial service will be held in Arizona at a later date.

Brent's last unselfish act was being an organ donor. Please consider a donation in Brent's name to Gift of Life Michigan.
Published in The Arizona Republic from Apr. 20 to Apr. 21, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now