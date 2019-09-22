|
Brian D. Mailes
Ogden, UT - Brian D. Mailes February 1967 ~ September 2019
Brian Mailes passed away peacefully this month after a 15 month battle with non-Hodgkin's lymphoma. Brian enjoyed growing up in Tempe. He graduated from Corona Del Sol HS, where his dad was principal for many years, and earned a Master's degree from the University of Maryland. Brian was active in sports and particularly loved golf. His favorite memories include fishing balls out of the Tempe municipal course as a kid and playing the courses at St. Andrews, Scotland as an adult. Brian served in the USAF for 24 years and always felt particularly fortunate to have spent seventeen years in England, Italy and Germany. He was pleased to return to AZ and Luke AFB for his last assignment. Brian was a good man who took care of his family, served his country and enjoyed life. He loved and respected his wife and children and appreciated his parents. His family admired his steadfastness, good heart, sense of humor, his photography, ability to fix nearly anything in the house and garage and solid financial advice (don't go into debt!). Brian is the son of Eldon and Donna Mailes and Priscilla Mayfield. He will be missed by his wife, three children, two grandchildren and extended family and friends.
Published in The Arizona Republic on Sept. 22, 2019