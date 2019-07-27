|
Brian David Rahorn
- - Brian David Rahorn (56) went to join his mother in the loving arms of God on July 23, 2019. Nicknamed "the Beav," he leaves behind his dad, Lyle Rahorn (91), Gilbert; two daughters Brittany Rahorn, Mesa, and Rebecca (significant other Kenny DeFrancisco) Rahorn, San Diego; two stepsons Chris (Amber) Day, San Tan Valley, and Craig (Amanda) Day, Mesa. He also leaves four siblings: sisters Kathy (Bill) Borders, Casa Grande, and Cindy (Dennis) Mindnich, Reno; as well as brothers - Ron (Heather) Rahorn, Maryland, and Mark (Sheila) Rahorn, Gilbert. He is preceded in death by his mom, Bernice Rahorn.
As a young man, Brian was always laughing and joking, a joy to be around. He loved family gatherings, and grilling and smoking all kinds of delicious meats. As his kids were growing up, Brian was a loving and attentive father. He was a wonderful uncle to all his nieces and nephews, primarily because he consistently took the time to do fun things they enjoyed. We thank God that Brian has finally found the peace for which he yearned.
Brian's family mourns the passing of a special man, but we will treasure our memories of the smiling, joking, loving, father, son, brother, uncle and friend that we all loved. The family will say goodbye to the "Beav" in a private service on Saturday.
In lieu of flowers, the family would appreciate donations to alcoholism and mental illness in his name.
Arrangements entrusted to Tempe Mortuary.
Published in The Arizona Republic on July 27, 2019