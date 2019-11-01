|
When Brian Smith passed away Sunday morning, October 27, 2019, at the Hospice Ryan House in Phoenix, Arizona, no one who knew him wondered if he had lived his life of 77 years to the fullest. Brian was born to show business parents, Eddie and Melba Smith, in Brooklyn, New York on April 14, 1942. Starting as a boy in Scarsdale, New York, Brian always went full throttle—whether it was in the courtroom, serving as an LDS missionary in Brazil or the Bronx, playing in a baseball game, finding himself on a white-water raft on the Salmon River, a horse in the Tetons, a speedboat, or in an airplane, But after all this, what truly defined Brian Smith was his big heart. His genuine and unfailing concern, support and generosity to his family, friends and even strangers is what endeared him to us all. His abiding faith in God gave him strength and purpose throughout his life. He will be missed.
Brian is survived by his wife of 50 years, Jeanine Wright Smith, sons Brian Carlos and George Kimball and daughters, Carley Joy Conder, Mandi Erin Reading and Emily Theresa Payne, 17 grandchildren and his brother, Edward.
Memorial services for Brian include a VISITATION, Friday, Nov. 15, 2019, from 6-8PM at Bunker's, 3529 E. University Dr. Mesa, AZ 85213. BURIAL on Sat., Nov. 16, 2019 at 9AM at Mesa Cemetery, 1212 N. Center St. Mesa, 85201 and FUNERAL followed by a LUNCHEON at 11AM at 2549 N. 32nd St., Mesa, AZ 85213. Flowers can be sent to Bunker's University Chapel at 3529 E. University Dr. Mesa, AZ 85213.
Published in The Arizona Republic from Nov. 1 to Nov. 10, 2019