Brian Gilchrist
SCOTTSDALE - On September 10, 2019, Brian Gilchrist made the turn and is now playing on the back nine with his friends and golfing greats who teed off before him. He was 68.
A graduate of the University of Arizona, Brian was an educator for 35 years with Paradise Valley Unified School District. He began as an elementary resource teacher and ended his career as the very proud principal of Whispering Wind Academy. He was an advocate for children's special needs. He was an avid golfer and a devoted fan of the Boston Red Sox, New England Patriots and the Arizona Wildcats.
He is survived by his wife Leslie (Taft) Gilchrist, his mother Irene Gilchrist, his brothers Barry (Cindy), Brent, and Bruce (Moya) Gilchrist, and his sister, Beverly (Dan) Jackson, and a myriad of nieces and nephews.
At a very early age, he made the commitment to always treat people kindly. To those that knew him, he always had a ready smile, a cheerful greeting and kind words. His wit and laughter will be greatly missed. In lieu of flowers or cards, it is requested that in his memory you smile, laugh, and treat yourself and others kindly.
A private celebration of his life will be held this fall.
Published in The Arizona Republic on Sept. 15, 2019