Brian Glen York
Brian Glen York, 60, passed away on April 17, 2020.
Born August 7, 1959 in Davenport, IA. He was the 2nd son of the late Virgil L. and Patricia A. (O'Neil) York. He was a graduate of Moline High School in Illinois, where he was quarterback of the football team and theater director. He went on to study Political Science at St. Ambrose University in Davenport.
Relocating to AZ in the mid-80s, he began a long career as a small business owner and general contractor. He was a loving and devoted friend, son, brother, uncle, father, and grandfather. Never missing the opportunity to phone each of his siblings and friends on his favorite holiday, St. Patrick's Day, to sing a little ditty about the Irish. His daughter and granddaughter, "his girls," were the absolute light of his life. He was loved by many, had an infectious laugh and a smile that would brighten any room. Brian had a special gift of uplifting others with his spiritual and positive words.
Survivors include his devoted daughter, Brice York; adoring granddaughter, Mya Lee; brothers, Bruce (Christine) York, Grundy Center, IA , Barry (Holly) York, Largo, FL , Bernard (Lilia) York, El Dorado Hills, CA; sisters, Karen Carlson, Phoenix, AZ , Kristine (Harold) Long, Moline, IL, Kolleen (Lucio) Rojas, Montgomery, IL. And many nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents; sister, Katherine DeSmet; Infant sister, Mary York; nephews, Ryan Carlson and Daniel Liedtke.
A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date due to the current restrictions of large gatherings. Contributions in his memory may be made to . He will be deeply and wholeheartedly missed.
Published in The Arizona Republic from Apr. 22 to Apr. 26, 2020