Brian Jerome Peterson
Brian was born April 23, 1964, the sixth of seven children. He is survived by his mother, Mildred (Mickey), his siblings: Joseph (Patty), James, Cindy Leonard (Mike), Fr. Bradley Peterson, O. Carm., and Kerry Michelle LaMountain (Scott) and by 17 nieces and nephews.
Preceding Brian in death were his father, Willard (Pete) Peterson and brothers, Gregory and Gerard (Jardi) Peterson and nephew Peter William Peterson.
Visitation will be held on Sunday, November 3, 2019 from 6:00 - 8:00 PM, with Prayer Service at 7:00 PM at Whitney & Murphy Funeral Home, 4800 E. Indian School Rd, Phoenix.
Funeral Mass will be celebrated on Monday, November 4, 2019 at 10:00 AM at St. Agnes Catholic Church, 1954 N. 24th Street Phoenix.
Donations are being accepted in Brian's honor by St. Agnes School and Arizona Theatre Company.
Published in The Arizona Republic from Oct. 30 to Oct. 31, 2019