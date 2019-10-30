Services
Whitney & Murphy Funeral Home
4800 East Indian School Rd.
Phoenix, AZ 85018
(602) 840-5600
Resources
More Obituaries for Brian Peterson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Brian Jerome Peterson

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Brian Jerome Peterson Obituary
Brian Jerome Peterson

Brian was born April 23, 1964, the sixth of seven children. He is survived by his mother, Mildred (Mickey), his siblings: Joseph (Patty), James, Cindy Leonard (Mike), Fr. Bradley Peterson, O. Carm., and Kerry Michelle LaMountain (Scott) and by 17 nieces and nephews.

Preceding Brian in death were his father, Willard (Pete) Peterson and brothers, Gregory and Gerard (Jardi) Peterson and nephew Peter William Peterson.

Visitation will be held on Sunday, November 3, 2019 from 6:00 - 8:00 PM, with Prayer Service at 7:00 PM at Whitney & Murphy Funeral Home, 4800 E. Indian School Rd, Phoenix.

Funeral Mass will be celebrated on Monday, November 4, 2019 at 10:00 AM at St. Agnes Catholic Church, 1954 N. 24th Street Phoenix.

Donations are being accepted in Brian's honor by St. Agnes School and Arizona Theatre Company.

Condolences may be expressed at www.whitneymurphyfuneralhome.com
Published in The Arizona Republic from Oct. 30 to Oct. 31, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Brian's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Whitney & Murphy Funeral Home
Download Now