Memorial service
Thursday, May 23, 2019
10:00 AM
Christ Church of the Valley North Phoenix Campus
19th ave & Greenway- 15025 N 19th Ave
Phoenix - Brian John Beck Jr passed away on May 19th, 2019. In his 31 years of life Brian John lived an amazing life of love, friendship and service to others. Born May 4th 1988 in Phoenix, Arizona, Brian was not only a third generation Arizona native, but also a third generation Phoenix Firefighter. Brian knew from the minute he could talk that he wanted to be a Phoenix Firefighter; he never considered anything else. He grew up in north Phoenix and attended Deer Valley High School where he dominated the football field and took 4th in state as a heavyweight wrestler. Still the most important thing he did there was meet the love of his life, his incredible wife, Sarah Olivia Beck (Schroeder). Together their dreams came true when they welcomed their 3 beautiful children, Emery Olivia (5), Evie Sue (2) and Brian John Beck III (7 months). Brian was quickly well liked by anyone who met him. He was known to always have a smile on his face and was kind to everyone he met. Brian was an avid outdoorsman who enjoyed spending time hunting and fishing with his many friends and family. He could often be found working on projects for others and spending good times around the fire pit at his family cabin in Happy Jack, Arizona. His legacy will live on through his greatest blessings, his children, as well as the many people he inspired through his genuine good hearted nature. Brian will be greatly missed, but will never be forgotten. He is survived by his wife Sarah Beck, children Emery, Evie and Brian John III, parents Brian and Robyn Beck, sister Melissa Dal Pra (Beck), best friend since childhood Guy Mauro, nephew Greyson and nieces Madison and Quinn, many loving Aunts, Uncles, Cousins and In-Laws as well as his many brothers and sisters on the Phoenix Fire Department. Memorial services for Brian Beck Jr. will be held on Thursday, May 23rd at 10:00am at Christ Church of the Valley North Phoenix Campus (19th ave & Greenway- 15025 N 19th Ave) followed by Graveside Service at Greenwood Memory Lawn (2300 W Van Buren St.) For additional information please visit www.shadowmountainmortuary.com
Published in The Arizona Republic on May 23, 2019
