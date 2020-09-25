Brian John Gibbons
Brian John Gibbons, 72, passed away peacefully at home on September 9, 2020, surrounded by his family, after fighting a multi-year battle with cancer. He was born and raised in Cleveland, Ohio, attended St. Bernadette's Grade School and Westlake High School. Brian joined the US Navy in 1965 in which he proudly served his country for four years. His love for a warmer climate and an employment opportunity at the Phoenix Newspapers led him to Arizona in 1978 with his wife and two children, retiring from the Arizona Republic in 2013. In 1983 Brian attended the Refrigeration School and became certified in air conditioning/heating service and repair and his small side business became his second passion. He was a kind-hearted person always ready to come to the aid of family, friends and neighbors no matter how big or small the request. Brian is survived by his wife Carlotta; three children Kelly, Brian Jr., and Tina (Jeff); two grandchildren, Cason and Carter; sister, Mary Patricia and brother, Dennis. Services are being planned for next spring. In lieu of gifts or flowers please consider making a donation to Hospice of the Valley, 1510 E. Flower St, Phoenix, AZ 85014 or at hov.org
.