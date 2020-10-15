Brian John Pollock
Brian John Pollock, 47, of Phoenix, passed away peacefully on Sunday, September 27, 2020, following a more than five-year battle with ALS (a/k/a Lou Gehrig's Disease). Brian was born in 1973 in Davenport, Iowa, to Dr. Perry and Janet Pollock, who went on to provide Brian with invaluable guidance and support throughout his life. Brian grew up in Rockford, Illinois, and after graduating from the University of Illinois in 1995, he moved to Tucson to attend law school at the University of Arizona. It was there that Brian met the love of his life, Jennifer Garcia. Brian and Jennifer married in 2000 and later had two sons, Zach and Sam. Following law school, Brian had the privilege of clerking for the Honorable Robert C. Broomfield of the United States District Court in Phoenix, a wonderful boss, and mentor who taught him much about how one should act as a lawyer. After the clerkship, Brian went to work at the Phoenix office of Lewis and Roca, where he remained until 2018 when he could no longer work. Brian is forever thankful for the mentorship, friendship, and help provided by his colleagues at Lewis and Roca throughout his entire career at the firm, but particularly during the last few years while he struggled with ALS. Away from work, Brian was an active member of various committees of the State Bar of Arizona. His favorite "hobby," however, was spending time with his wife and sons, including on vacations and at his sons' baseball games. Their love and presence helped keep Brian going during difficult times. Brian is survived by his wife, sons, parents, sister Laura (Ken) Arvesen, brothers Mark (Jessica) and John, five nieces and nephews, Anja, Ingrid, Willow, Gehrig, and Jasper, and many wonderful aunts, uncles, and cousins. He was preceded in death by his grandparents Clem and Irene Pollock and Albin and Geralda Bries. A funeral Mass and Celebration of Life will be held in Phoenix at a later date to be announced due to the Coronavirus. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the Arizona Chapter of the ALS Association (www.alsaz.org
), a wonderful organization that provides assistance to those and their families suffering through this disease. Please visit www.hansenmortuary.com
