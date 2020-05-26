Brian Lee West
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Brian's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Brian Lee West

Tempe - Brian Lee West, 81 years old, of Tempe, AZ, passed away peacefully at his home on Tuesday, May 19, 2020 with his family by his side. He is survived by his wife of 60 years, Nancy Sue Chlarson West, three sons, Brian Lee West, Jr, Brent McKay West, Brandon Tyler West, a brother, Melvin D. West, a sister, Patricia A East. No funeral service will be held as the family will hold a remembrance gathering at a future date.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Arizona Republic from May 26 to May 28, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved