Brian Lee West



Tempe - Brian Lee West, 81 years old, of Tempe, AZ, passed away peacefully at his home on Tuesday, May 19, 2020 with his family by his side. He is survived by his wife of 60 years, Nancy Sue Chlarson West, three sons, Brian Lee West, Jr, Brent McKay West, Brandon Tyler West, a brother, Melvin D. West, a sister, Patricia A East. No funeral service will be held as the family will hold a remembrance gathering at a future date.









