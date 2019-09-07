Resources
Santa Ana - Brian passed away on August 11, 2019 in Santa Ana California. Brian was born to Joseph B Swan Jr and Candace Fox Reid.

Brian graduated from Arcadia High School, Northern Arizona University with honors, with a B.S. degree and The University of Arizona Medical School with Honors.

After his residency he began a general practice in Orange County, California.

Brian is survived by his mother and father, his step mother Karyn, his brother Joseph B. Swan III, his wife Junelle and nephew Joseph lV.

A celebration of life is being planned for October
Published in The Arizona Republic from Sept. 7 to Sept. 8, 2019
