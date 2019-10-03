Resources
Dr. Brian Michael Swan

Phoenix - We will be celebrating the life of our friend, Dr. Brian Michael Swan on Saturday, November 2nd, 2019 from 4:00 PM - 7:00 PM at the AC Marriott Hotel located at 2811 East Camelback Road, Phoenix, Arizona 85016. This will be a casual event to celebrate the life of our friend. Brian was always up for having a great time and know he would want his family and friends to enjoy themselves when celebrating his life. We will be hosting hors d' oeuvres and have a designated area in the lobby of the hotel to share fun memories.

Brian was a special friend. To many of us, he was a larger than life figure. In high school, he was playful and easy going. When he told many of us he wanted to become a doctor, we thought it was just a dream. He would eventually become one of the top physicians in southern California, earning several accolades for his patient care. It was a testament to many of us that when you put your mind to something, you can achieve it! Brian was very proud of what he had accomplished and his family and good friends were proud of him as well. Although Brian could be tough on the outside, those that knew him, recognized he was playful and loving. We will miss our friend Brian and happy to celebrate his life with all of you.
Published in The Arizona Republic from Oct. 3 to Oct. 6, 2019
