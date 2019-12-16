|
|
Brian Oakes
Mesa - 70, beloved husband, grandfather, great grandfather passed away on December 10, 2019 in Chandler, Arizona.
Brian was born on August 25, 1949 to Frank and Grace Oakes in Chicago, Illinois.
He worked for the U.S. Postal Service for 34 years and retired as Postmaster of Overgaard, Arizona.
He is survived by his wife Josie of 20 years, brother Gary (Shirley) Oakes, sister Pam (Phil) Umnus, 11 grandchildren, 4 great grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews.
Services will be held at Greenwood Lawn Mortuary, 719 North 27th Ave. , Phoenix, AZ with Visitation on Thursday, Dec.19th from 1:00 - 3:30 pm and Rosary at 3:30 - 4:00 pm and burial on Friday Dec.20th at 10:00 am. Condolences can be expressed at dignitymemorial.com
In lieu of flowers donations can be made to the Skull Valley Historical Society, PO Box 143, Skull Valley, AZ. 86338 or Merina Healing Arts.org.
Published in The Arizona Republic from Dec. 16 to Dec. 18, 2019