Brian Paul Haugen
Brian Paul Haugen, 55, passed away on October 10, 2020, from early-onset Alzheimer's Disease. Brian was born July 17, 1965, in Minneapolis, Minnesota, to Harry and Ellie Haugen, and moved to Phoenix when he was nine months old. He truly enjoyed everything the state had to offer, from camping on the Mogollon Rim to boating on Lake Powell to hiking the Grand Canyon, and of course, golfing!
Brian graduated from Gerard Catholic High School in 1983 where he met and maintained dear, lifelong friendships and excelled in athletics. As a junior, he was a member of the state championship winning baseball team. As a senior, he was named to the all-conference football team, the all-state baseball team, and his classmates voted him "most athletic."
Brian then graduated from Arizona State University in 1995. He began his career in sales soon after and then met his future wife, Alexia Hotis. They were married in 1996 and had four beautiful children—Aidan (20), Lucas (19), Zachary (17), and Aleena (14). He loved being involved with their activities and enjoyed sharing his love of hiking and camping with them.
Brian had an ever-so-loving, incredible family and extended family. Family gatherings throughout the year were highlights for Brian. Brian would light up a room when he walked in. His green eyes, charming smile, humor and quick wit will be greatly missed.
Brian is survived by his wife of 23 years, Alexia; children, Aidan, Lucas, Zachary, and Aleena; parents, Ellie and Harry Haugen; brothers, Shawn and Kevin (Sara); sister, Colleen (Steven) Schulz; aunt, Kathleen Gabrielson; his many close cousins, nieces and nephews, and treasured friends.
Brian's family would like to express their deepest gratitude to Pacifica Memory Care and Americare Hospice who cared for Brian with such love and compassion.
Funeral services will be held Saturday, Oct 17, 2020 at 10:30 a.m., at Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Cathedral, 1973 E. Maryland Ave., Phoenix, AZ 85016. Due to COVID precautions, masks are required in the Cathedral and attendance is limited to 150 people. Please plan to arrive early so you have the necessary time to enter and be seated safely. You also have the option to view the services via livestream: https://www.facebook.com/holytrinityphx.org
. This link can be visited any time after the event, as well. In lieu of flowers and in Brian's memory, an education fund has been set up for his four children: https://www.gofundme.com/f/brian-haugen-memorial-kids039-education-fund
.
To view the entire obituary visit www.whitneymurphyfh.com