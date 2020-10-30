1/1
Brian Phillips
Scottsdale - Brian Phillips, 81, of Scottsdale, AZ, passed away on October 23, 2020. Brian was born in Denver, CO. He is survived by the love of his life, Caroline, beloved sons Matthew and Marcus, grandsons Jackson, Connor, and Christopher, and many in-laws, nieces and nephews. And siblings Donald, Judith, and David. Preceded in death by parents Frank and Marjorie, sister Barbara, brothers Alan and Hugh. Brian was an early pioneer of Bank Data Processing. Starting with 1st National Bank in Boulder, CO, his career would take him to Illinois, Iowa, Texas, and Minnesota. He was much respected in the banking world and retired from Norwest/Wells Fargo MN as an Executive VP. He and Caroline retired to Scottsdale, AZ in 1997. Brian was a giving, generous caretaker by nature, and had an endless love for family and friends, and pets. He enjoyed books, was well read and a great and witty conversationalist and storyteller. He enjoyed growing and sharing his roses and quiet time in his garden, where he created a quiet space to meditate with St. Francis. The family will gather for a private celebration of life, at home. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Hospice of The Valley, or a Veteran's charity of your choice.




Published in The Arizona Republic from Oct. 30 to Nov. 1, 2020.
