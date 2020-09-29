Brianna Marie Aguilera



Brianna Marie Aguilera was born to Sylvia and Israel Aguilera in March of 1985. She was called home September 21st, 2020 surrounded by her three young daughters Arianna (18), Amaia (17), AvaRose (10), and closest family and friends. Brianna, La Dama, was an avid record collector and lover of all genre of music at heart. She will be forever missed by everyone that had the privilege of knowing her. Her beautiful and fighting spirit will live on through her children. We love you, Bri.



Services will be held at Whitney and Murphy Funeral Home at 4800 E Indian School Rd in Phoenix, AZ on Thursday October 1st, 2020 at 8am.









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store