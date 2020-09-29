1/1
Brianna Marie Aguilera
1985 - 2020
Brianna Marie Aguilera

Brianna Marie Aguilera was born to Sylvia and Israel Aguilera in March of 1985. She was called home September 21st, 2020 surrounded by her three young daughters Arianna (18), Amaia (17), AvaRose (10), and closest family and friends. Brianna, La Dama, was an avid record collector and lover of all genre of music at heart. She will be forever missed by everyone that had the privilege of knowing her. Her beautiful and fighting spirit will live on through her children. We love you, Bri.

Services will be held at Whitney and Murphy Funeral Home at 4800 E Indian School Rd in Phoenix, AZ on Thursday October 1st, 2020 at 8am.




Published in The Arizona Republic from Sep. 29 to Oct. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
1
Service
08:00 AM
Whitney & Murphy Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Whitney & Murphy Funeral Home
4800 East Indian School Rd.
Phoenix, AZ 85018
(602) 840-5600
