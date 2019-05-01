|
Brigitta M. Lamer
Scottsdale - On April 9, 2019, Brigitta M. Lamer (born Schneider) 81 of Scottsdale, Arizona passed away peacefully at home in her sleep after a long battle with cancer. The youngest of five children, Brigitta was born March 8, 1938 in Buchen, Germany where she met and married her husband John Patrick Lamer in 1957 of the US Air Force.
Brigitta is survived by her loving husband of 61 years, their 4 children- Patricia, Kevin, Susan and Karen plus their three grandchildren- Nicholas, Nathan, Cason and their four great-grandchildren. She is also survived by her sister, Marianna and is preceded in death by her brother Karl and sister's Gertrude and Hilde.
Brigitta mastered the English language starting with those three little words "I love you" upon meeting her husband. Family was her #1 priority. This was evident in her efforts to provide a stable and loving environment so her family could thrive. She mastered the art of cooking and baking from scratch with her German dishes and desserts being her family's favorite. Her children had no idea that food could come from a box or can until they set out on their own. Brigitta felt traditions were important and insisted that her family eat breakfast and dinner together every day.
On May 1, 1963, Brigitta became a German Born naturalized American citizen in Jacksonville, Mississippi. She enjoyed reading local newspapers from cover to cover which not only perfected her command of the English language, but developed her sharp knowledge of local, national and international events. Brigitta loved politics and history. As a proud American she had no problem setting up appointments with senators or congressmen to share her opinions.
In addition to being a phenomenal homemaker, Brigitta became a successful Real Estate Agent in 1971, after her husband's final Air Force assignment to Luke AFB here in Arizona. She and her husband and family retired from the Air Force in 1974.
Brigitta was a strong woman, a devoted, loving wife of 61 years who taught her children and grandchildren how to persevere no matter what obstacles they faced in life. She will be greatly missed by all who knew her.
The family is planning a Celebration of Life in the near future.
Published in The Arizona Republic on May 1, 2019