|
|
Brooke Cabaniss
Kingston, VA - Brooke Cabaniss, 85, of Kingston, WA, passed away on January 22, 2020. Born on January 9, 1935 in Bryan, TX to Mose L. Cabaniss and Katie M. (Mageors) Mower, Brooke went on to serve in the US Air Force and retired as a MSGT, was active in AFRTS and as a jet mechanic. He married Margo N. Rupp in Mesa, AZ on April 2, 1979. We will remember our father for many things including as a veteran entrepreneur, political analyst, writer, master mechanic, electrician, plumber, carpenter, diver, pilot, bookkeeper, and above all else, as a Master Dad. Brooke was preceded in death by his parents; brother; and sons, Mark and Douglas Cabaniss. Brooke's memory will live on with his sons, Michael of Gilbert, AZ, Keith of Bremerton, WA, Eric of Mesa, AZ, and Jason of Kingston, WA; daughter, Michell Johnson of Santa Cruz, CA; brother, Darrell Mower of Chandler, AZ; sister, Lola Cabaniss of Alamorgodo, NM; grandchildren, Cody and Gavin; daughter-in-law's, Monica and Chelse; and son-in-law, Curt. Services will be private. An online memorial can be see at
www.poulsbomortuary.com
Published in The Arizona Republic from Feb. 4 to Feb. 9, 2020