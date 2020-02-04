Services
More Obituaries for Brooke Cabaniss
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Brooke Cabaniss


1935 - 2020
Brooke Cabaniss Obituary
Brooke Cabaniss

Kingston, VA - Brooke Cabaniss, 85, of Kingston, WA, passed away on January 22, 2020. Born on January 9, 1935 in Bryan, TX to Mose L. Cabaniss and Katie M. (Mageors) Mower, Brooke went on to serve in the US Air Force and retired as a MSGT, was active in AFRTS and as a jet mechanic. He married Margo N. Rupp in Mesa, AZ on April 2, 1979. We will remember our father for many things including as a veteran entrepreneur, political analyst, writer, master mechanic, electrician, plumber, carpenter, diver, pilot, bookkeeper, and above all else, as a Master Dad. Brooke was preceded in death by his parents; brother; and sons, Mark and Douglas Cabaniss. Brooke's memory will live on with his sons, Michael of Gilbert, AZ, Keith of Bremerton, WA, Eric of Mesa, AZ, and Jason of Kingston, WA; daughter, Michell Johnson of Santa Cruz, CA; brother, Darrell Mower of Chandler, AZ; sister, Lola Cabaniss of Alamorgodo, NM; grandchildren, Cody and Gavin; daughter-in-law's, Monica and Chelse; and son-in-law, Curt. Services will be private. An online memorial can be see at

www.poulsbomortuary.com
Published in The Arizona Republic from Feb. 4 to Feb. 9, 2020
