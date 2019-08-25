|
Bruce Alan Brammer
Scottsdale - (August 7, 2019) Bruce Alan Brammer, 79, of Strawberry, AZ died on the evening of Aug. 7 with his loving wife and son beside him. His more than two-year battle with cancer came to an end peacefully and without any more pain.
Bruce was born on Dec. 30, 1939 to George Robert Brammer and Margaret Raphaelson in Chicago. Bruce attended Eugene Field Elementary School until 1954 — and then went on to graduate from Roger Sullivan High School in 1958. As a teen, he served as a life guard on Lake Michigan and often helped his parents at their dry-cleaning plant.
Bruce then enrolled at the University of Illinois at Urbana, where he met his future wife, Linda Sue Towner. During college he played multiple intramural sports with his fraternity, Sigma Phi Epsilon, and for a short time was a walk-on kicker for the Fighting Illini, although he never played due to suffering an injury. He graduated in 1962 with a B.S. in General Engineering — a mixture of mechanical and civil engineering. He and Linda were engaged that same year -- and were married the year after on Oct. 12, 1963.
Putting his engineering degree to use, Bruce worked at Fansteel in North Chicago for one year. Around this time, he chose to further his education by taking MBA classes at Arizona State University and in 1969 he earned the title of Professional Engineer. He was hired as a salesman for Motorola in 1963, where he worked until 1998 in Illinois, Arizona and Indiana.
Bruce and Linda were blessed with two children — Jessica Elaine and Matthew Wellington. The family of four migrated to Arizona in 1972 and officially settled there in 1975. A short time later, the family became involved in Camelback Bible Church where Bruce served as a deacon. He loved Arizona, but more than anything he adored his wife and children. He was passionate about attending the children's sporting events and choir concerts throughout their school years, and often visited them at their colleges in California and Texas.
After living and working in Paradise Valley, AZ for more than 30 years, Linda and Bruce migrated once more to the small mountain town of Strawberry, AZ. The couple enjoyed their fruit orchard of more than 30 trees and their garden of luscious vegetables and berries. They operated a Bed and Breakfast called the Plum Tree House, which doubled as the perfect hideaway for him and his grandchildren when they came up North to visit for a few days. Bruce had an almost daily habit of getting breakfast at a convenience store just down the mountain in Pine, AZ, a practice he said he picked up from his father.
Linda was diagnosed with breast cancer in 2004 — and she fought that terrible disease for more than six years, with Bruce by her side every step of the way. She lost her battle on January 18, 2011, and Bruce was beside her until the very end. The couple had just celebrated their 47th wedding anniversary the previous year. Linda was buried at Pine Cemetery in Northern Arizona.
Bruce struggled with the loss of Linda — and turned to a grief share through church for support. It was there, in February of 2011, that he met Mary Louise Kaufmann Beauvais, who would become his wife on May 3, 2014. Bruce and Mary shared more than five happy years together, splitting their time between homes up North and down in the Valley. The couple enjoyed hiking together in Northern Arizona, wood working, hosting folks around their dinner table and organizing conversational English classes with international students.
Along with Mary, his children with Linda and their spouses Wayne Neill of Scottsdale and Katie Klenk Brammer of Phoenix, Bruce is survived by grandchildren Austin and Hunter Thompson; Bailey, Allison, Benjamin and Hayden Brammer; step-grandchildren Robert and Jeffrey Neill, and great-grandchild, Laura Thompson. He is also survived by his sister, Brenda and her husband Sandy Berman. Bruce had four nieces and four nephews whom he loved dearly - Dr. David and Danny Hale, Malia [Hale] Cheskin, Todd, Lesly and Brent Radtke, Jodi [Berman] Okun and Lori [Berman] Herrera; and 10 grand-nieces and nephews.
A memorial service and celebration of Bruce's life will be held at 11:00 a.m. Saturday August 31, 2019 at First Baptist Church of Pine, 4039 N. Highway 87, Pine, AZ 85544. Visit https://www.hansenmortuary.com for condolences.
Published in The Arizona Republic on Aug. 25, 2019