A.L. Moore-Grimshaw Mortuaries Bethany Chapel
710 West Bethany Home Road
Phoenix, AZ 85013
(602) 249-2111
Tuesday, May 28, 2019
10:00 AM
Tuesday, May 28, 2019
11:00 AM
Phoenix - Bruce Allen Brown, age 82, of Phoenix, AZ passed away Tuesday May 21, 2019. Bruce was born September 26, 1936 in Indianapolis, IN to Jean and Russell Brown. Bruce proudly served in the US Marine Corps. He was an Optician and owner as well as over saw the western region for Pearl Vision. He is survived by his loving wife Helen, and children Pamela (John) Harris, son Craig (Heather) Brown, son Neil Brown, granddaughters Olivia and Aubrey Brown, sisters Margarette Burg and Phyllis Pritchett, and several nieces and nephews. A visitation will be held at 10:00 am Tuesday, May 28, 2019 and services will begin at 11:00 am at A.L. Moore-Grimshaw Mortuary 710 W Bethany Home Rd Phx, AZ. Donation can be made to the Marine Corp League Old Breed Battalion. Please share memories and tributes on our website at www.ALMoore-Grimshaw.com.
Published in The Arizona Republic on May 26, 2019
