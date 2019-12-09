Services
Bruce Allen Howard Obituary
Bruce Allen Howard

Phoenix - Bruce Allen Howard, 68, passed away on December 5, 2019 surrounded by his loved ones. He was born on April 21, 1951 in Glendale, California to George and Marjorie Howard. He is survived by his wife Mary Howard, children Bethany (Richard) Alcorn, Matthew (Claudia) Howard, and Joyanna (Joseph) Eisenberg, stepchildren Gizele (Victor) Rangel, Ted (Jessica) Soiles, and Michael Peine, sisters Marilyn Winters and Janine (Steve) Revay, and 16 grandchildren. Bruce had a deep love for people and a constant groove in his step. He took delight in God's creation and the people around him, expressing his joy with music. He was a talented singer, saxophone player, and flower gardener. He shared his love of music and nature with everyone from his family and friends to his fellow associates at Wal-Mart. He will be dearly missed. Friends and family are invited to a viewing being held on Wednesday, December 11, 2019 from 6-8 PM at West Resthaven Funeral Home, 6450 W Northern Ave, Glendale, AZ. Funeral service will be held at 11 AM on Thursday, December 12, 2019 also at West Resthaven Funeral Home. He will be laid to rest at Resthaven Park Cemetery. Please send donations to the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation, Parkinson's Foundation, or Sounds Academy.
Published in The Arizona Republic from Dec. 9 to Dec. 10, 2019
- ADVERTISEMENT -