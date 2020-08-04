1/1
Bruce and Corrine Kjelvik
1940 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Bruce's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Bruce & Corrine Kjelvik

Tioga, ND - Bruce & Corrine Kjelvik, 79. passed away at their homestead on Tuesday, July 28, 2020 in Tioga, ND. Fulkerson Stevenson Funeral Home of Tioga are assisting the family. Condolences may be left on our funeral home website at www.fulkersons.com.

Bruce & Corrine's Funeral Service will be held at 3:00 PM on Sunday, August 9, 2020 at the Zion Lutheran Church in Tioga, ND. Pastor Richard Carr will officiate. Interment will be held at the Zion Cemetery. Visitation will be held at the Fulkerson Stevenson Funeral Home in Tioga on Saturday, August 8, 2020 from 2:00 PM to 5:00 PM and one hour prior to the service.

Due to COVID 19, we ask that everyone adheres to local and state requirements for social distancing.

The service will be broadcast, please follow the link on Bruce & Corrine's service information on our website www.fulkersons.com.

Bruce was born on August 14, 1940 to Willhelm and Betsy Kjelvik, Fargo, ND. Corrine was born on October 8, 1940 in Powers Lake, ND to Morris and Olga Borstad of rural Tioga.

Bruce was a retired heavy equipment operator, who worked construction (iron worker), the oil field (crane operator) and trucking industries (over-the-road). Corrine was a K-12 music teacher and orchestra director and a certified music therapist. She retired as a case manager for the Arizona Department of Developmental Disabilities.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Arizona Republic from Aug. 4 to Aug. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
8
Visitation
02:00 - 05:00 PM
Fulkerson Stevenson Funeral Home
Send Flowers
AUG
9
Visitation
02:00 - 03:00 PM
Zion Lutheran Church
Send Flowers
AUG
9
Funeral service
03:00 PM
Zion Lutheran Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Fulkerson Funeral Home
218 W Highland Dr
Williston, ND 58801
(701) 572-6329
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Fulkerson Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved