Tioga, ND - Bruce & Corrine Kjelvik, 79. passed away at their homestead on Tuesday, July 28, 2020 in Tioga, ND.
Bruce & Corrine's Funeral Service will be held at 3:00 PM on Sunday, August 9, 2020 at the Zion Lutheran Church in Tioga, ND. Pastor Richard Carr will officiate. Interment will be held at the Zion Cemetery. Visitation will be held at the Fulkerson Stevenson Funeral Home in Tioga on Saturday, August 8, 2020 from 2:00 PM to 5:00 PM and one hour prior to the service.
Due to COVID 19, we ask that everyone adheres to local and state requirements for social distancing.
Due to COVID 19, we ask that everyone adheres to local and state requirements for social distancing.
Bruce was born on August 14, 1940 to Willhelm and Betsy Kjelvik, Fargo, ND. Corrine was born on October 8, 1940 in Powers Lake, ND to Morris and Olga Borstad of rural Tioga.
Bruce was a retired heavy equipment operator, who worked construction (iron worker), the oil field (crane operator) and trucking industries (over-the-road). Corrine was a K-12 music teacher and orchestra director and a certified music therapist. She retired as a case manager for the Arizona Department of Developmental Disabilities.