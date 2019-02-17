|
|
Bruce Anthony Tully
Scottsdale - Bruce Anthony Tully of Scottsdale, Arizona passed away on January 30, 2019. Bruce was born in New Jersey on October 1, 1943 to Anthony and Alicia Tully. Bruce received his under graduate degree from the University of Illinois-Urbana and his graduate degrees from the University of Wisconsin, Madison.
Bruce began his career fifty years ago as a planning director in Winooski Vermont. A dear friend who worked with him then described him as someone who was not afraid to try something new--an adventurer in life who lived a full life. Those adventures began when Bruce was 17 years old and heard then Soviet Premier Nikita Khrushchev address the General Assembly and dismiss American youth as weak and lazy. Bruce made it his quest during the space race in the 1960s to show that the American way of life was superior to that of the Soviets. As a result of his pursuit of his Astronarium and Science Center for the 1964 World's Fair in New York, he was the youngest person to testify before Congress at that time, met all seven Mercury astronauts and had a face-to-face meeting with President John F. Kennedy. This phase of his life is documented in the book "Act of One".
Bruce's adventures took him from Vermont to Madison to Cincinnati and finally to Scottsdale with many stops along the way. He touched many lives and will be greatly missed. Bruce is survived by his wife, Jeanne; his son, Joel and fiancée Danielle Carpetis; brother Randy (Patty) Tully; sister Dawn Tully and other extended family members. He was preceded in death by his parents.
A memorial service for friends and family will be held on April 7, 2019 at 1:30 pm at the reception room at Messenger Mortuary, 7601 E. Indian School Rd, Scottsdale, AZ 85251. Bruce's family requests that in lieu of flowers, donations be made to the SPCA or a no kill animal shelter.
Published in The Arizona Republic on Feb. 17, 2019