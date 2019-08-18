|
Bruce Fay Harris, 70, passed away on August 5, 2019 after a very brave and long battle with cancer. He was a native Phoenician and graduated from South Mountain High School and Phoenix College. Bruce owned a landscaping company out of his love of all plants, trees and flowers and could name any of them when asked what something may be. Bruce was passionate about design & drawing, music and most of all golf. His infectious laughter and giving spirit will be missed very much by those that were blessed to know and love him. Bruce is survived by his beloved wife of 48 years Barbara, his children Heather, Bryan and Joshua, granddaughter Rachel and his brothers Bob and Paul. Services will be held Saturday 8/24/19 at 10:30am with reception after service at The Scottsdale First Church of the Nazarene: 2340 North Hayden Road, Scottsdale, AZ 85257.
Published in The Arizona Republic on Aug. 18, 2019