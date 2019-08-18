Services
Service
Saturday, Aug. 24, 2019
10:30 AM
Scottsdale First Church of the Nazarene
2340 North Hayden Road
Scottsdale, AZ
View Map
Send Flowers
Resources
More Obituaries for Bruce Harris
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Bruce Fay Harris

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Bruce Fay Harris Obituary
Bruce Fay Harris, 70, passed away on August 5, 2019 after a very brave and long battle with cancer. He was a native Phoenician and graduated from South Mountain High School and Phoenix College. Bruce owned a landscaping company out of his love of all plants, trees and flowers and could name any of them when asked what something may be. Bruce was passionate about design & drawing, music and most of all golf. His infectious laughter and giving spirit will be missed very much by those that were blessed to know and love him. Bruce is survived by his beloved wife of 48 years Barbara, his children Heather, Bryan and Joshua, granddaughter Rachel and his brothers Bob and Paul. Services will be held Saturday 8/24/19 at 10:30am with reception after service at The Scottsdale First Church of the Nazarene: 2340 North Hayden Road, Scottsdale, AZ 85257.
Published in The Arizona Republic on Aug. 18, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Bruce's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.